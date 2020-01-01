The 'Best Sitcoms Of All Time' List Just Broke Us

On the show today…



The Britney Spears saga continues as its revealed she has lost the court appeal to remove her father as conservator.



And, tweens and teens from the 90s went into a collective meltdown yesterday when it was announced that an iconic Australian show would soon be streaming in full on Netflix.

Plus, in today's deep dive a laughter study has revealed the funniest sitcoms based on laughs-per-hour and we're not sure we agree with the results.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

