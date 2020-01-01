The Best Movie Of All Time

On the show today…

The Bachelor US has announced the casting of its first-ever black lead, but why are people comparing this to posting a black box on Instagram?

Plus, Chrissy Teigen got her breast implants removed, so what did her kids think about the situation?

And, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of the 100 best movies of all time, so what film took the top spot?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

