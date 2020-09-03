The Real Story Behind the Bachelorette Walk Out

On the show today…

Streaming giant Netflix is being accused of promoting sexualised footage of a child in their French-acquired film, Cuties. Are Netflix to blame?

And a dramatic exit and Australian first on last night's episode of the Bachelorette. But is there more to the story?

Plus, in today's deep dive...we talk about the biggest revelations from Mariah Carey’s new memoir including her tumultuous childhood and her abusive showbiz marriage.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.