The Truth Behind The Bachelorette Headlines

On the show today…

One of TV's most powerful women, Shonda Rhimes, finally explains why she walked out on the ABC network. What was the straw that broke the camel's back?



And it's the bachelorette season that's had everyone speculating but contestant, Aggi Guardiani, officially sets the record straight and puts an end to the rumours.



And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



WEEKEND WATCH

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult - Stan



Alfred Hitchcock movie collection - Stan



LINKS

The Hollywood Reporter: Inside Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Series 'Bridgerton': "We're Not Making Your Grandmother's Period Piece"

