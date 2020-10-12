We Need To Talk About The Bachelorette Fallout

On the show today…



Everyone's favourite heartthrob, Zac Efron, will star in his first Aussie film since relocating to the country earlier this year.



Plus, the season finale of the bachelorette aired last night and it has already ended in heartbreak for one Miles' sister.



And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



WEEKEND WATCH



Barbarians - Netflix



Gangs Of London - Stan

