INTERVIEW: Elly and Becky Miles on How The Bachelorette Ends

the spill

11 hours ago · 19 minutes

On the show today…

Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks had an unfortunate mishap on Dancing with the Stars. How did the host redeem herself?

Plus, in today's deep dive we interview the 2020 Bachelorettes, sisters Elly and Becky Miles! We ask them how it worked and find out all of the juicy details about their respective boys. Did they find love?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

