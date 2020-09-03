INTERVIEW: Elly and Becky Miles on How The Bachelorette Ends

On the show today…

Next Top Model creator Tyra Banks had an unfortunate mishap on Dancing with the Stars. How did the host redeem herself?

Plus, in today's deep dive we interview the 2020 Bachelorettes, sisters Elly and Becky Miles! We ask them how it worked and find out all of the juicy details about their respective boys. Did they find love?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.