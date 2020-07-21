Why Not Everyone's Happy About Our New Bachelorettes

On the show today…

The Emmy nominations for 2020 has been released, but which big stars have been snubbed?

Plus, the 2020 Bachelorette has been announced and there’s not 1 but two ladies looking for love. We explain everything.



And, black and white images from #ChallengeAccepted have been filling up our Instagram feeds this week, so what is the challenge and what is it trying to achieve?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin...Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Rachael Hart

