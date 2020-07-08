Search

Ciarran, Abbie, An Ex-Girlfriend: Everything Bachelor In Paradise

13 hours ago

Ciarran, Abbie, An Ex-Girlfriend: Everything Bachelor In Paradise
On the show today…

There's been a Twitter hack that has resulted in all verified accounts being blocked with scammers making off with huge amounts of bitcoin.


Bachelor In Paradise returned to screens last night - all the drama and who Kee and Kel would Kiss, Marry & Friend of the contestants.

Plus, Lindsay Lohan's replacement on The Masked Singer Australia has been announced, so who is joining the panel of judges?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

LINKS

Bachelor In Paradise S3 Ep1 on 10 play:
https://10play.com.au/bachelor-in-paradise
The Kyle & Jackie O Show's The Masked Singer announcement:
https://ihr.fm/39cao13
'Overqualified Loser' - Netflix:
https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81177697

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Kelly McCarren

Producer: Madeline Joannou

