Search

Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise

the spill

13 hours ago · 15 minutes

Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Some new members of the Bachelor in Paradise cast have been revealed, so which single hotties can we expect to see on the show?

Plus, Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming film, but is it destined to fail?
 
And, long-running soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful resumes production this week, so what savvy social distancing tactics are they using for sex scenes? 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise

15 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Oh To Date Keanu Reeves

18 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Best Movie Of All Time

17 minutes  ·  4 days ago

What We Learnt From Reality TV This Week

20 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Shows Netflix Has Banned

20 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

A Bachelorette Break Up Is Totally Our Business

21 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

The Problem With Big Brother's New Elimination Rules

22 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind

19 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Black Lives Matter & The Gatekeepers Of Culture

26 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

The Rise Of OnlyFans

19 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The “Royals’ Magazine”

22 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

Kylie Jenner Is Not As Rich As You Think She Is

20 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

INTERVIEW: Linda Cardellini On The Complicated Relationships In Dead To Me

16 minutes  ·  29 May 2020

The Tactical Return Of Lady Gaga

20 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

20 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Let’s Be Honest About That Khloe Kardashian Photo

19 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Wait... Taylor Swift’s Brother Can Sing?

18 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

"Inside I'm Very Sad": The Vulnerability Of Kyle Sandilands

20 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

WATCH CLUB: ‘The Great’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On Royal History

23 minutes  ·  22 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout