Anne Hathaway Really Does Owe Us An Apology

On the show today…

NITV and SBS premiered the first all-Indigenous breakfast show, Big Mob Brekky, this morning. It coincides with the beginning of NAIDOC Week 2020, which recognises that First Nations people have occupied and cared for Australia for over 65,000 years.

And in the latest update to the never ending story of what the hell is going on with the royal family, Prince Harry has been refused permission for a wreath to be laid at the London Remembrance Day Ceremony on his behalf.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Anne Hathaway has apologised to people with disabilities for the three-fingered witch portrayal in "The Witches." But not everyone is happy.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

