Angie Kent's Breakup Is A Lesson To Us All

On the show today…



The first trailer for the highly anticipated new Netflix movie The Prom was released today and it is worth the wait. According to host, Kee Reece, "it will have you dancing in your seat."



Plus, it's been five months since Gogglebox star turned Bachelorette, Angie Kent announced her split from Carlin Sterritt. In a radio interview this week, she explains why the couple broke up.



And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer



WEEKEND WATCH



The Princess Switch: Switched Again - Netflix

The Flight Attendant - Foxtel or Binge



The Undone - Mamamia Podcast

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.