Angie Kent & The True Cost Of Beauty In Australia

A shock celebrity split! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis end their engagement after nearly ten years together.

And, Rebel Wilson addresses critics who believe the actress's weight loss is the reason she scored her boyfriend Jacob Bush.

Plus, in today's deep dive...reality TV star and author Angie Kent covers Body+Soul magazine and it has sparked a long overdue discussion about the cost of beauty.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Melanie Sauer

