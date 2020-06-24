Angie & Carlin’s “Values Didn’t Align”

Search

On the show today…

The Bachelorette's Angie and Carlin have broken up, so what did they both say in their statement's regarding their split? 

Plus, Paris Jackson has a new documentary series out, so what does she reveal about the pressures to live up to the Jackson family legacy?

And, the new Babysitters Club series is out on Netflix tomorrow, so why are adults losing their minds over a kid's show? 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by LOL: Last One Laughing Australia Watch it now on Amazon Prime Video.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

