Amy Schumer Wants You To Text Her About IVF

the spill

21 hours ago · 18 minutes

Amy Schumer Wants You To Text Her About IVF
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Justin Bieber has spoken about his need to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish, so why does her story resonate with him so much? 

Plus Amy Schumer has shared an update on her IVF journey this week, so why is she keeping her number in her Instagram bio?

And, Robert Pattinson smells like crayons... so naturally, we discuss. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

Amy Schumer Wants You To Text Her About IVF

18 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Kate Middleton “Really Liked” Labour Thanks To Hypnobirth

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Kristin Cavallari Talks Fake Dating Brody Jenner On The Hills

18 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Rose McGowan Calls Natalie Portman A Hypocrite

18 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Rebecca Black Is Still Haunted By 'Friday'

17 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Eminem Got Oscars Glory 17 Years Late

18 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

Samantha Armytage Stands Up To “Bullies & Bullsh*t Artists”

18 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Jameela Jamil Has Never Hidden Her Sexuality

17 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Can Sonia Kruger Revamp Big Brother? ..Again?

17 minutes  ·  05 Feb 2020

Please Stop: Thomas Markle Shares Home Videos Of Meghan

17 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

The Hidden Messages In J-Lo & Shakira’s Superbowl Show

16 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Loneliness & An Eating Disorder: Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’

16 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Our NSFW Chat With Charlotte Crosby

11 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Food Critic Having A Hell Of A Time Hating On Influencers

18 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Humble Actor Brad Pitt Wore A Name Tag To The Oscars Luncheon

16 minutes  ·  29 Jan 2020

How Oprah’s Pick For Her Book Club Went So Wrong

19 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish’s Chill Weekend.. 5 Grammys & A Hottest 100 Win

19 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2020

Fashion, Sex & Confronting Your Haters: Aidy Bryant On Creating Shrill

20 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To

30 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2020

Celeste Barber Is Walking At Fashion Week Because Of Course She Is

12 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???