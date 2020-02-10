Amy Schumer Wants You To Text Her About IVF

On the show today…

Justin Bieber has spoken about his need to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish, so why does her story resonate with him so much?

Plus Amy Schumer has shared an update on her IVF journey this week, so why is she keeping her number in her Instagram bio?

And, Robert Pattinson smells like crayons... so naturally, we discuss.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

