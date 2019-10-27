Yes Adele Lost Weight, You Don’t Need To Report On It

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The Amazing Race kicks off tonight, so we got the host of the show Beau Ryan to give us some juicy behind the scenes information on what to expect!

Jane Fonda was arrested last week for the third consecutive Friday, but what did she do mid-arrest that has everyone talking?

Adele is making headlines after attending Drake’s birthday party, but why is it for the wrong reasons?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts