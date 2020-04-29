Adele & The Internet’s Obsession With Thin Women

On the show today…

Miley Cyrus has reached out to Ellen for advice on being a talk show host, so is this the next chapter in her career?



Plus, Adele’s body has made headlines yet again, so will she ever be able to post an Instagram picture in peace?

And Tones & I is one of the most successful musicians on the planet, but would she give it all away to busk again?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

