Adele's Return To The Spotlight Highlights An Impossible Expectation

On the show today…

Sasha Baron Cohen reveals the controversial Rudy Giuliani scene in the new Borat movie is more disturbing than we first thought.

And Hollywood’s friendliest exes, Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent, are friends no more thanks to a twitter fight. Find out what sparked the heated exchange.

Plus, in today's deep dive...Adele Hosted SNL over the weekend and for the first time addressed her weight loss. As a public figure, does she owe us an explanation? We discuss.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

WANT MORE?

GET IN TOUCH

