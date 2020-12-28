BONUS: What You Need To Watch In 2021

the spill

2 days ago · 35 minutes

BONUS: What You Need To Watch In 2021
play Episode

On this special bonus episode of The Spill

Television wasn't spared by the pandemic, but there were still more great shows than any one person could watch.  We count down the most impactful shows of 2020 and explain how they've influenced pop culture and entertainment.  

We also tell you about the best new TV shows and movies coming out in early 2021 that you need to watch!

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

