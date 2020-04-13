Search

INTERVIEW: Abbie Chatfield Went On Bachelor In Paradise For One Person

12 hours ago · 24 minutes

INTERVIEW: Abbie Chatfield Went On Bachelor In Paradise For One Person
On the show today…

We spoke to Abbie Chatfield about her upcoming appearance on Bachelor In Paradise, how she's been keeping busy in isolation and how she deals with negativity in her DM's.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

