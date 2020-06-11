50 Shades Has Nothing On This Erotic Flick

On the show today…

Rebel Wilson has dubbed 2020 her year of health, so why might this impact her career?

Plus, everyone is talking about Netflix’s #1 movie this week, but in addition to being very sexy, is it wildly problematic?

And, Weekend Watch - our suggestions to keep entertained over the weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

