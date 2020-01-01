The Surprising Frontrunners of 2020s Most Searched Stars

On the show today…



Andy Lee has been announced as the host of Channel 10's The Cube in direct competition with best mate and radio co-host, Hamish Blake.

Plus, Millie Bobby Brown deletes TikTok after a fan encounter leaves her in tears.

Plus, in today's deep dive...the Internet Movie Database or IMDb.com unveiled its list of Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2020 this week and there are some surprises in the mix.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

LINKS:

Taylor Swift's Love Story on Match ad: https://bit.ly/3mMBH89

The Undone: Is Reality TV Really A Good Career Move? - https://bit.ly/3qlHT9d

CREDITS:

Hosts: Kee Reece & Em Vernem

Producers: Leah Porges & Mel Sauer



WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.