What Does Miley Cyrus' Social Media Outburst Tell Us About Her Divorce?

Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional message about her divorce, so why do we still see her as a villain?

The new season of 13 Reasons Why is out today on Netflix, but should the show have aired in the first place?

Have William and Kate thrown shade at Harry and Meghan amidst the royal private jet drama?

And of course the Weekend Watch, with recommendations for all your weekend entertainment needs. You can find the Taylor Swift playlist HERE.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

