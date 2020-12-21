BONUS: 10 Celeb Moments We Won't Forget

On this special bonus episode of The Spill…

Amid the ups and downs of 2020, we've needed celebrities more than ever to inspire and give us something to smile about. We count down our top 10 celeb moments on The Spill this year and whilst there were moments that shocked us, made us laugh and made us cry, there were also some stand-out moments that changed our thinking.



CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou



