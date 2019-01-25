Everyone's been obsessing lately over Netflix's series YOU, especially Penn Badgley's character Joe.



The show is set in New York and follows a bookstore manager who falls in love with a writer and goes to extreme lengths, including murder, to make sure he gets the girl.



Join Clare Stephens and Nicolle Stuart on this weeks episode of The Recap as they chat about what they think makes the show so good, and what parts of the show are so problematic.

Hosts: Clare Stephens & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Rachael Hart & Amelia Navascues

