Will The Bachelorette get Married At First Sight??

Who's in line for the second series of The Bachelorette? The campaign for Lee Lin Chin to get the Gold Logie intensifies. And Christie from Married At First Sight tells us exactly what went on on the Love Boat.....

This show is presented by Rosie Waterland

With thanks to Monique Bowley.

Laura Brodnick will return next week.

Rosie recommends Friday Night Lights

Monique (via Joanne) recommends The Bachelor NZ

And for tickets to the live event, check the facebook page.

Contact the show via email: podcast@mamamia.com.au, tweet us @mamamiapodcasts