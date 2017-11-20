There's a Major Plot Hole in The Sinner

The Sinner nailed everything Gypsy couldn't which is why this sleeper show is one of our favourites for the year. It’s eye-covering, sinfully good viewing, but there was one big plot hole that we need to break down.

We deep dive on Jessica Biel’s acting chops and, more importantly, her fringe. Plus, the graphic moment that was even more unwatchable than the murder.

And we’ve got all the news about season two of The Handmaid’s Tale, plus a well-timed departure for one of the main characters in Transparent.

Shownotes

Your hosts today were Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart

With thanks to Keryn Donnelly for sharing her theories on The Sinner

Watch The Sinner on Netflix

Watch season one of The Handmaid's Tale on SBS On Demand

Watch seasons one to four of Transparent on Stan

