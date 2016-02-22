The Real Housewives meet Broad City.

Right now, our TVs are bursting with bitchy, ballsy women - and it's kind of glorious. This week Rosie Waterland, Laura Brodnik and Monique Bowley talk The Real Housewives of Melbourne, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, and the excellent, Amy Poehler-produced Comedy Central show Broad City.

PLUS, Laura and Rosie give their recommendations for the shows you should absolutely be watching right now.

The Binge starts here.

Show Notes

Your hosts are

Rosie Waterland, Laura Brodnik with thanks to Monique Bowley

Rosie thinks you should watch Black Comedy on ABC on a Wednesday night.

And Laura loves BBC's new show War and Peace, based on the Tolstoy novel

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling [email protected]

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.