The Good Fight, Hell's Kitchen & Top Of The Lake

Are you obsessed with Elisabeth Moss after watching The Handmaid’s Tale and feel like you missed the boat on BBC's Top of the Lake? Good news, Laura Brodnik has an explainer for you. Plus, what is it like being the man behind one of Australia’s most successful duos? And how do you go about finding amazing True Stories? Ryan Shelton, the actor, producer and co-creator of True Story tells us all these things. Plus, Hell’s Kitchen is about to start. But is this a reality TV cooking show with a difference? And it’s been a rough year for women on TV, but The Good Fight is here to change that…

Hell’s Kitchen Starts 7.00pm Sunday August 6 on Seven

Watch The Good Fight on SBS, the home of world class drama, from Wednesday 2 August, 8.30pm.

True Story is on Nine on Tuesdays at 8.40

Jane Campion’s Emmy and Golden Globe nominated series Top of the Lake from See-Saw Films will air on BBC First from August 20 at 8.30pm.

