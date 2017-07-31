The Good Fight, Hell's Kitchen & Top Of The Lake

31 Jul 2017 · 38 minutes

The Good Fight, Hell's Kitchen & Top Of The Lake
Are you obsessed with Elisabeth Moss after watching The Handmaid’s Tale and feel like you missed the boat on BBC's Top of the Lake? Good news, Laura Brodnik has an explainer for you. Plus, what is it like being the man behind one of Australia’s most successful duos? And how do you go about finding amazing True Stories? Ryan Shelton, the actor, producer and co-creator of True Story tells us all these things. Plus, Hell’s Kitchen is about to start. But is this a reality TV cooking show with a difference? And it’s been a rough year for women on TV, but The Good Fight is here to change that…

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

The Binge proudly supports Marriage Equality. Go to equalitycampaign.org.au to register your support.

Hell’s Kitchen Starts 7.00pm Sunday August 6 on Seven

Watch The Good Fight on SBS, the home of world class drama, from Wednesday 2 August, 8.30pm.

True Story is on Nine on Tuesdays at 8.40

Jane Campion’s  Emmy and Golden Globe nominated series Top of the Lake from See-Saw Films will air on BBC First from August 20 at 8.30pm.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Clare thinks you should be watching Gypsy on Netflix. Laura thinks it is worth watching DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Foxtel.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

