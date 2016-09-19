The Emmys, Survivor and the Next Top Model.

Australia’s Next Top Model is back, so we thought we’d invite former winner Demelza Reveley on to tell us what really goes on in that terrifying model house. And after a whole lot of fuss, it appears Survivor is not surviving. Should we be worried? Plus the votes are in for the best Aussie TV show of all time and the results are, um, a little surprising….

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Jessie Stephens.

Laura's shows to watch from the Emmys are:

Blackish & Mr. Robot

You can find seasons 1-7 of McLeod's Daughters on Stan

Australia's Next Top Model returns to Foxtel on the 20th of September

Jessie recommends: Grace and Frankie on Netflix

Laura recommends: Starting From Now on Mamamia

This episode was brought to you by Sally Hansen Miracle Gel – the No.1 no light gel system