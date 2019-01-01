The Commons: A Future Not Too Far From Our Own

Every month Mamamia Reviews dissects the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about Stan's newest original, The Commons.
From a not too distant future, The Commons features some of the biggest and most important ethical and environmental questions from a TV show right now.
Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece are here to unpack absolutely everything.
From the dilemma surrounding pregnancy to a humanitarian crisis and everything in between that The Commons brings.
Enjoy!
This episode was brought to you by our presenting partners Stan.
CREDITS
Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au Find more shows like this one here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts