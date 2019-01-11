The Bold Type

The Bold Type
Scarlet Magazine isn't real. But according to former Cosmopolitan Editor Mia Freedman, it's as close to real as a television drama can get. If you're not too sure what we're talking about, you obviously haven't watched The Bold Type. But we're here to tell you that you need to. 

The Bold Type on Stan was inspired by the life of a former Cosmopolitan Editor-In-Chief Joanna Coles, and it follows three 20-something women, Sutton, Jane and Kat, who work at Scarlet magazine, a glossy title that’s moving away from centering on beauty and fashion, and championing a new focus on feminism and politics (and a whole lotta racy sexy tips.) 

It touches on work wives, relationship dramas, career progression, sexuality, the #metoo movement and white privilege.

It's captured the hearts of LOTS of Australian women. But does it live up to all of the hype? Should it be compared to Sex And The City? And was it really like working at Cosmo? Rachel Corbett, Mia Freedman and Amy Clark discuss...

Why The Bold Type is the best TV surprise of 2018: https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-bold-type-season-two/

"Watching The Bold Type forced me to confront the very worst parts of myself": https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-bold-type-season-three/

The Bold Type's Aisha Dee on the one scene tha left her "devastated and crying": https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-bold-type-season-three-kat/

The reason why Kat from The Bold Type looks so familiar: https://www.mamamia.com.au/the-bold-type-cast-kat/

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Mia Freedman and Amy Clark

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 8999 9386

