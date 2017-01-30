Reality TV Whiplash

The celebrities have gone into the jungle. People are getting Married At First Sight. And not everyone's Kitchen Rules. It's TV ratings season and we have whiplash. But with MKR ahead in the the race for your eyeballs, we've called up one of this year's villains to see what it's like behind the mad scenes of the show (and to ask whether or not Pete Evans actually eats the food). Also this week, the SAG awards, a big scoop on Orange Is The New Black, and the most underrated shows on streaming TV.





Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Amy from My Kitchen Rules

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.