Ozark, Osher & All Things Bachelor

Does Osher Gunsberg sleep at the Bachie Mansion? What is Matty J’s dealbreaker? Does The Bachelor Season 5 end happily ever after? If you’ve been thinking any of these questions, then you are in luck. Laura and Clare are joined by Matty J and Osher Gunsberg to talk about all things Bachelor. Plus, Ozark is the new show that has dropped on Netflix with Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, but is it worth watching? And Growing Up Gracefully may just be the best thing on Aussie TV since the Chaser, so why is nobody talking about it?





The Bachelor is back on Channel 10 this week on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7.30pm

Watch Growing Up Gracefully on ABC iView or on Wednesday at 9.30pm on the ABC

Watch all 10 episodes of Ozark on Netflix now

