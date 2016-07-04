Offspring, Gilmore Girls, and the Rich Ladies of TV

After a two-year hiatus Offspring is back on our screens. Was the response to the season six bombshell too brutal? Meanwhile it's the finale of The Voice but Jessie J has just quit the show, The Madden’s disappeared halfway through, and we can't name a single famous graduate...so is the talent show dead? Laura takes us on a deep dive on one of her all-time favourite shows that has just appeared on Netflix: Gilmore Girls. And you'll never guess who are the richest female actors on television...

Rosie Waterland is unwell and will hopefully be back next week. Thanks to Mamamia Out Loud's Monique Bowley for warming the chair.

Show Notes

Watch Offspring on Ten at 8.30 on Wednesday

The Bachelor will be coming to Channel 10 soon.

The Kettering Incident is on Foxtel's Showcase on Monday Nights at 7.30

Barracuda starts on the ABC this Sunday at 8.30

Find all Gilmore Girls episodes on Netflix.

Don't watch The Briefcase on Channel Nine. Jokes.

Monique recommends Lady Dynamite on Netflix

Laura recommends Parenthood on iTunes

