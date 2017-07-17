Ninja Warrior, Game Of Thrones & Doctor Who Controversy

Confused about whose arm appeared out of the trap door on the first episode of this season’s Game Of Thrones? Wondering what Arya Stark’s face swapping means for the rest of the season? Appalled by the fact that Ed Sheeran was on the show? If you’re feeling all the feels about Game of Thrones you are not alone, Clare and Laura are here to talk you through everything, especially why Ed Sheeran really shouldn’t have been on the show. Plus, host of Ninja Warrior Ben Fordham speaks to Laura about why he would never have a go on the Ninja course, and who he hopes to see on the show in Season 2. Doctor Who just became the most important TV show of the year for a very (very) good reason. But people aren’t happy. And Laura tries to convince Clare to watch Tom Hardy’s new show, Taboo. But will she be successful?





Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

Game of Thrones is on Showcase at 11am on Monday's

Australian Ninja Warrior airs on Channel 9 at 7.30 Sunday night, Monday night and Tuesday night.

The first female Doctor Who will make her debut next year after the Christmas Special

Find Taboo on BBC First on Monday nights

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.