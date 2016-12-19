Nashville, The OA & The Very Best Shows of 2016

Rayna James’ hair is back. And in the new season of Nashville, it's as glorious as ever. But has everyone's favourite country-music show jumped the shark? Plus, if you’ve noticed a heap of new shows in your Netflix feed, you should probably start watching The OA, which people are saying is even better than Stranger Things. Big call. Plus, it's almost the holidays and time to watch even more TV - so The Binge hosts are naming their top and bottom 5 shows of 2016.
Show Notes
Rosie Waterland is away.
Your hosts were Laura Brodnik and Jess Clark
You can watch all eight episodes of the OA on Netflix now.
Catch Nashville on iTunes & Foxtel
Laura's top shows were:
Orange is the New Black
The Night Of
Stranger Things
The Mindy Project
Cleverman
Jess' top shows were:
Survivor Australia
Westworld
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Have You Been Paying Attention
Laura's bottom shows were:
Luke Cage
Divorce
The Crown
The Wrong Girl
Jess' bottom shows were:
Fear The Walking Dead
Who Killed Jon Benet
Fuller House
The Secret Daughter
Zumbo's Just Deserts
