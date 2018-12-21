Narcos S1 and S2

From his early days dabbling in small-scale drug smuggling operations to the height of his blood-soaked cocaine empire, Narcos Seasons 1 and 2 looks at the life of one of the world's most infamous men, Pablo Escobar. We discuss the confronting violence of the series, his relationship with Valeria Velez and wife Tata, Wagner Moura's slimming down to play the role of Pablo, and what the show gets wrong according to Escobar's son who is still alive. This is the ultimate recap of Narcos Seasons 1 and 2.

Watch Narcos on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80025172

READ MORE

Where is Pablo Escobar's wife now? https://www.mamamia.com.au/where-is-pablo-escobars-wife-now/

CONTACT US

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Clare Stephens and Amy Clark

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 8999 9386

This episode of The Recap is made possible by Belong Broadband