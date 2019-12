SPOILERS AHEAD: Did that ending need a trigger warning in 2018? Is this Titanic for a new generation? And can Bradley Cooper please marry us now? Yes, we are going deep on all things A Star Is Born.

AND, AGAIN, THERE WILL BE SPOILERS. So don't listen unless you have watched.

Also, just a warning, this episode deals with adult content. If you are feeling impacted, contact 1800 Respect or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

You can go see A Star Is Born now at any good cinema.