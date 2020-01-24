The Gloaming: A Haunting Suspenseful Aussie Thriller

the recap

24 Jan 2020 · 29 minutes

The Gloaming: A Haunting Suspenseful Aussie Thriller
Back
play Episode

Every month Mamamia Reviews dissects the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about one of Stan's newest originals, The Gloaming. 

It's Stan's new must-watch series that combines crime and lost love exploring the story of Molly McGee, a troubled policewoman leading an investigation into the murder of an unidentified woman. After teaming up with Alex O'Connell, a man she hasn't spoken to in 20 years, they discover that the murder has links to a cold case from the past.

Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece are here to unpack absolutely everything. 

Enjoy! 

This episode was brought to you by our presenting partners Stan.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected] Find more shows like this one here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

The Gloaming: A Haunting Suspenseful Aussie Thriller

29 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2020

The Commons: A Future Not Too Far From Our Own

32 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2020

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel Season 3: A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo

31 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2019

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout