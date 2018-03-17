Married At First Sight #28: Smart Gewls Play The Long Game

Patrick and Charlene decide to commit to their pretend marriage for at least another day or so. Tracey breaks Deano's heart at a farm, where he remains indefinitely.

READ MORE

Keira from The Bachelor is trying to get Davina on Love Island.

We have important news about Justin's boat.

There's a clue that Sarah and Telv are split.

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts.

CONTACT US

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook.

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS AND FAN THEORIES. We want to hear them. The pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email. podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.