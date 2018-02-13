Married At First Sight #12: Troy Needs To Be Broken

the recap

13 Feb 2018 · 11 minutes

Married At First Sight #12: Troy Needs To Be Broken
We never diss the ladies here at Mamamia. But it's hard not to diss Davina, because she's the worst. She and Dean flirt openly throughout the dinner party and it's really awkward. Plus, Troy wears a shirt that's too big for him and continues to shit Ashley up the wall.

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

 

Did you know this is the THIRD reality TV show Davina has been on? 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/davina-big-brother/

 

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook. 

 

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts. 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2018/

 

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS AND FAN THEORIES. We want to hear them. The pod phone is 02 8999 9386. 

 

Or flick us an email. [email protected]

 

This show was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Womens Network. 

