Suddenly, a jokey quiz show that's been on for four years already is making news. Why is Have You Been Paying Attention suddenly everywhere? The Block is filming its 12th season, and why are Australians still so obsessed with a renovation show? Modern Family just made casting history, The Wrong Girl needs some critical analysis, Rolling Stone released their top 100 shows with some surprising results, and there's two Netflix shows you need to add to your watch list this week.
Show Notes
This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Jessie Stephens.
Jessie recommends:Easy on Netflix
Laura recommends: Luke Cage on Netflix
