There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

Every month Mamamia Reviews will dissect the biggest show in the world - and first up is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the woman everyone’s talking about right now. She’s written Killing Eve, is working on the new James Bond movie, and has just wrapped the second and final season of her groundbreaking show Fleabag. Fleabag was adapted from her 2013 one-woman play of the same name.The initial idea of the character of Fleabag came from a challenge by a friend, where Waller-Bridge was given the task of creating a sketch for a 10-minute section in a stand-up storytelling night.

Mamamia’s Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik is joined by Holly Wainwright to talk through what’s good (and yes) what’s bad about this show.

From the hot priest to that miscarriage scene to why no one has actual names apart from Claire. If you’ve just finished watching Fleabag, this is the show for you.

The End Bits

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find more shows like this one here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

This episode was brought to you by our presenting partners Stan.