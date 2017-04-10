First Dates, Dirty Dancing & All The Long Weekend Viewing.

Long weekends mean one thing. A whole lot of escaping from family and bingeing on the right TV. But how do you know what IS the right TV, we hear you ask? Well, that's where we come in. From Lovesick through to Legion, Laura and Tiff have you covered. Plus, 13 Reasons Why has a lot of people questioning whether or not it should be watched by the masses. Jessie Stephens from Mamamia Out Loud things it shouldn't, but Laura thinks it should. And First Dates is back and it's the nice antidote to reality TV we needed, so Laura and Tiff quiz Cam the bartender about what it's like working on the show.

MKR is back on Seven, from 7.30pm on Easter Monday

Dirty Dancing TV special will air on May 24 on ABC

Find 13 Reasons Why on Netflix now

For Your Easter Viewing we recommend:

iZombie - Stan

Angie Tribeca - Stan

Lovesick - Netflix

Legion - Foxtel

Thirteen - Stan

