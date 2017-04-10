First Dates, Dirty Dancing & All The Long Weekend Viewing.

10 Apr 2017

Long weekends mean one thing. A whole lot of escaping from family and bingeing on the right TV. But how do you know what IS the right TV, we hear you ask? Well, that's where we come in. From Lovesick through to Legion, Laura and Tiff have you covered. Plus, 13 Reasons Why has a lot of people questioning whether or not it should be watched by the masses. Jessie Stephens from Mamamia Out Loud things it shouldn't, but Laura thinks it should. And First Dates is back and it's the nice antidote to reality TV we needed, so Laura and Tiff quiz Cam the bartender about what it's like working on the show. 

SHOW NOTES
This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Jessie Stephens & Cam Pascoe

 This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

MKR is back on Seven, from 7.30pm on Easter Monday

Dirty Dancing TV special will air on May 24 on ABC

Find 13 Reasons Why on Netflix now

For Your Easter Viewing we recommend:

iZombie - Stan

Angie  Tribeca - Stan

Lovesick - Netflix

Legion - Foxtel

Thirteen - Stan

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

