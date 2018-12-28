Dumplin'

28 Dec 2018 · 27 minutes

Dumplin'
Dolly Parton, beauty pageants and a message we'd love to see on the big screen more often. That's Dumplin', the film produced by Jennifer Aniston's company Echo Films following charismatic teenager Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald) on a song-filled journey of self-acceptance. Driven by the passion of her late Aunt Lucy, Willowdean struggles with identity, her overbearing Pageant-Queen-Mother (Jennifer Aniston), and body image issues far too common amongst teen girls. And with a splash of Dolly Parton thrown in for good measure, this is a feel-good discovery film with a twist we need to talk about.

Watch Dumplin' on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80201490

"The moment in Dumplin' that brought me to tears, because I've been there": https://www.mamamia.com.au/dumplin-cast-netflix-review/

Dolly Parton's morning routine during Dumplin' filming: https://www.mamamia.com.au/dolly-parton-movie-dumplin/

Hosts: Clare Stephens, Adam Bub and Amy Clark

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 8999 9386

This episode of The Recap is made possible by Belong Broadband

