Dragons, The Defenders & Top Of The Lake Explained

the recap

21 Aug 2017 · 37 minutes

Dragons, The Defenders & Top Of The Lake Explained
Back
play Episode

Holy Mother of Dragons. The second last episode of season 7 of Game Of Thrones aired this week, and in true GOT style, it was epic. So what does a zombie dragon mean? And what about the hand holding with Jon and Daenerys? Plus the new season of Top Of The Lake has started, and according to Laura, it’s the best thing she has watched all year. The Kardashians are about to celebrate their 10 year anniversary, so how have they changed TV? And, was Netflix’s new show The Defenders worth the wait?

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Game of Thrones airs on Foxtel at 11am on Mondays or anytime on Foxtel Now

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! Now

Top of The Lake: China Girl is on Foxtel Now

Watch all episodes of The Defenders on Netflix now.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Clare thinks you should be watching Luke Warm Sex on Netflix and Laura thinks it is worth watching The 100 on Netflix.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???