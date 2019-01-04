Bodyguard

the recap

04 Jan 2019 · 28 minutes

Bodyguard
Back
play Episode

It's your gripping British cop drama with an unpredictable twist or two (as well as a few predictable ones). Stan's Bodyguard tells the fictional story of Police Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), an heroic British war veteran living in London with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Budd's new job sees him working in a specialist branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service, protecting British Home Secretary Julia Montague (played by Keeley Hawes). If you're murder/mystery/drama tragic, this series is right up your alley. We unpack the the Bodyguard plot points that have everyone talking, and dive deep into the major plot holes we can't get over. This is the ultimate Bodyguard recap. 

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Nicolle Stuart and Amy Clark

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 8999 9386

This episode of The Recap is made possible by Belong Broadband

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???