It's your gripping British cop drama with an unpredictable twist or two (as well as a few predictable ones). Stan's Bodyguard tells the fictional story of Police Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), an heroic British war veteran living in London with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Budd's new job sees him working in a specialist branch of London's Metropolitan Police Service, protecting British Home Secretary Julia Montague (played by Keeley Hawes). If you're murder/mystery/drama tragic, this series is right up your alley. We unpack the the Bodyguard plot points that have everyone talking, and dive deep into the major plot holes we can't get over. This is the ultimate Bodyguard recap.

CONTACT US

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Nicolle Stuart and Amy Clark

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 02 8999 9386

This episode of The Recap is made possible by Belong Broadband