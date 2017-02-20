Big Little Lies, The First Black Bachelorette and Magazines on Telly.

the recap

20 Feb 2017 · 42 minutes

Big Little Lies, The First Black Bachelorette and Magazines on Telly.
Back
play Episode

Reece Witherspoon in Big Little Lies is the character we've been waiting for. We unpack the multi-layered HBO drama that has everyone talking. The US Bachelor franchise finally embraces diversity, but it is at little too UnREAL? And do Magazines on telly actually work? There's a new reality TV show based on US Cosmopolitan magazine.  Plus, David Morrissey plays one of the scariest characters on TV and he tells us why he chooses to play the bad guy. 

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to David Morrisey

YOU CAN WATCH THE CURRENT US BACHELOR ON NINE NOW.

WATCH BIG LITTLE LIES ON FOXTEL PLAY, OR EVERY MONDAY NIGHT AT 8.30PM ON SHOWCASE

YOU CAN WATCH BRIDE AND PREJUDICE EVERY MONDAY ON CHANNEL SEVEN AFTER MKR

THE MISSING STARTS ON MARCH 5TH ON BBC ONE

CATCH SO COSMO ON FOXTEL PLAY, OR 9.30PM ON TUESDAY'S ON E!

Laura thinks you should be watching Newton's Law on ABC and Tiff thinks you should watch Travel Guides on Nine.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???