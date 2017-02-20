Big Little Lies, The First Black Bachelorette and Magazines on Telly.

Reece Witherspoon in Big Little Lies is the character we've been waiting for. We unpack the multi-layered HBO drama that has everyone talking. The US Bachelor franchise finally embraces diversity, but it is at little too UnREAL? And do Magazines on telly actually work? There's a new reality TV show based on US Cosmopolitan magazine. Plus, David Morrissey plays one of the scariest characters on TV and he tells us why he chooses to play the bad guy.

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to David Morrisey

YOU CAN WATCH THE CURRENT US BACHELOR ON NINE NOW.

WATCH BIG LITTLE LIES ON FOXTEL PLAY, OR EVERY MONDAY NIGHT AT 8.30PM ON SHOWCASE

YOU CAN WATCH BRIDE AND PREJUDICE EVERY MONDAY ON CHANNEL SEVEN AFTER MKR

THE MISSING STARTS ON MARCH 5TH ON BBC ONE

CATCH SO COSMO ON FOXTEL PLAY, OR 9.30PM ON TUESDAY'S ON E!

Laura thinks you should be watching Newton's Law on ABC and Tiff thinks you should watch Travel Guides on Nine.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.